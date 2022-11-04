Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0020

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $121,161.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006835 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005624 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004816 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

