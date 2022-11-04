Achain (ACT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,698.00

Achain (ACT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $138,698.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006744 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005650 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.