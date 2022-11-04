Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) PT Raised to $18.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5 %
Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.