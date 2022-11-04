Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) PT Raised to $18.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:ATNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.34% and a negative net margin of 2,202.18%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

