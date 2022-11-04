Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Acushnet has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 17,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,262. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

