Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $248,528.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nitin Sood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $7.78 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after acquiring an additional 496,512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,838,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,618,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 477,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

