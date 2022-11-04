Adelante Capital Management LLC Invests $15.67 Million in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,000. Veris Residential accounts for 0.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Veris Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 75,364 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 75,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

