Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 25.0 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,727. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 90.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.