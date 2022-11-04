AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 232,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.78. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.