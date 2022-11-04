AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
AerCap Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AER has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
