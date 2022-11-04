AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 289.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 537,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AerCap by 29.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 334,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AerCap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

