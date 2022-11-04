Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AEM opened at C$56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

