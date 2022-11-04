Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.00.
AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Shares of AEM opened at C$56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01.
Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
See Also
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.