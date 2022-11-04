Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 266,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,676,611 shares.The stock last traded at $41.68 and had previously closed at $41.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.