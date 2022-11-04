Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $20.30 Million

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and approximately $696,946.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00133119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00247433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071012 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023956 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

