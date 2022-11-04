Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada to a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.42.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC opened at C$18.56 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.