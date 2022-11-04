Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.
Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance
APD opened at $270.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.60. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.