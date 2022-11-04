Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

APD opened at $270.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.60. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

