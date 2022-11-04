Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.72.

Shares of APD traded up $10.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.30. 61,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

