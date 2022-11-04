Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $274.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.82 and its 200-day moving average is $245.48.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.53.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

