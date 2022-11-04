Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARE traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.06. 22,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,046. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 143.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.20.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

