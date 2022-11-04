Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.90. 548,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 143.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 739,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,819 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,580 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.