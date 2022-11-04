Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.20.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.90. 548,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 143.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 739,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,819 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,580 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.