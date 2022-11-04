Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.03. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

