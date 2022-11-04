Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.16. 1,894,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,025,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,918 shares of company stock worth $18,040,324. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

