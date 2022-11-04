Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $22,440.60 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $22,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

