AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.19.
AltaGas Price Performance
TSE ALA opened at C$23.16 on Monday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$23.10 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Further Reading
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.