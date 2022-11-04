AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.19.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Price Performance

TSE ALA opened at C$23.16 on Monday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$23.10 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.