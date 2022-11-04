Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Altice USA Trading Up 4.5 %

Altice USA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. 81,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,917. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $134,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.