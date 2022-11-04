Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.39.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 147,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,136,000 after buying an additional 3,811,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,148 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

