Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Park Road Corp increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

