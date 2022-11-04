Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.41

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 2694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $737.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,488,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 90,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 888.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

