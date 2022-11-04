Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Cowen

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMED. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.47. 482,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $84.36 and a fifty-two week high of $188.88.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

