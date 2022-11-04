Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 49,249 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,457,277.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586,126 shares in the company, valued at $17,343,468.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 107,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 84,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

