Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 49,249 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,457,277.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586,126 shares in the company, valued at $17,343,468.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amerant Bancorp Price Performance
Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 107,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.
Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.