Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

Ameren Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

