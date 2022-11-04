American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 20,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at $198,105,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE AAT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.25. 502,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,056. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 180.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

