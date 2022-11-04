American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.57. 3,304,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,589. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,496,000 after buying an additional 86,622 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,738,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.