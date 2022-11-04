American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 37,475 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

