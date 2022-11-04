American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg Sells 9,325 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,416,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.35.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. American Well’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in American Well by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,283 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Blooom Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 894,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

