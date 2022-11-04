American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Serkan Kutan Sells 4,813 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $19,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,280.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
American Well Stock Down 2.6 %
AMWL stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Well by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,283 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Blooom Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 185.8% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 894,953 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
