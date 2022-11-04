Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.61. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 203,273 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.0793798 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

