Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.61. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 203,273 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
