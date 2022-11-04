Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.80. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 142,650 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $137.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.75.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 14.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

