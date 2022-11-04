AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.61-$5.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.61-5.63 EPS.

NYSE AME traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.25. 1,221,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.80.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

