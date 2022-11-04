AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.61-5.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of +~10% yr/yr to $6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.61-$5.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.80.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after acquiring an additional 373,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

