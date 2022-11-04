AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.61-$5.63 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.80.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.7 %

AMETEK stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

