AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.61-$5.63 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,252. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.80.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

