AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 132,149 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 263.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 382,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,828,376. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

