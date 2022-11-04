AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 26,788 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,433. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
