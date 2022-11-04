AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,216 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.99. 1,417,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,291,264. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

