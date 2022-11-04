AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,458.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,918 shares of company stock worth $18,040,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,599,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

