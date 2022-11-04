Amgen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.11 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Amgen has a market cap of $115.11 million and $90,550.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00005424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.19690514 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,925.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

