Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $117,090.72 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.85. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.12 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,185,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,117,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 642,400 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

