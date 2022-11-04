Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will earn ($9.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.32). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.17) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $289,982,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.