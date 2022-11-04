Analysts Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. CWM LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

