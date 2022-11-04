Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR):

10/26/2022 – Baker Hughes was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/20/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $38.00.

10/20/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital to $37.00.

10/19/2022 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $39.00.

10/4/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00.

9/20/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 7,262,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,466,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 75.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,299,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

