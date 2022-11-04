Analysts Set Expectations for Sony Group Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will earn $6.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

SONY traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. 29,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

